College cricket pavilion gets licence go-ahead

Tettenhall College, in Wood Road, was yesterday given approval by licensing bosses after hearing submissions from Mr Chris Way on behalf of the institution.

A meeting of the council’s statutory licensing sub-committee also heard a collective number of protests from residents who were concerned about the welfare of badgers and wildlife in the area and disturbances from late-night music.

Following the committee’s decision to approve the licence, the council’s solicitor Mr Ronald Sempebwa said: “The decision is to grant the application subject to mediation agreements made between all parties concerned on the operating schedule of events.”

The application was submitted in respect to the sale of alcohol on the club’s premises and the provision of live and recorded music at the college’s pavilion and playing pitches.

A number of public objections to the application had earlier been received by council bosses. One said: “When music events take place, the deep bass noise makes it unbearable. I am in my 90s and cannot sleep with this.”