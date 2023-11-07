Police seek men after early hours assault in Wolverhampton McDonald's
Police have appealed for information after a man was left with a leg injury in an assault at a McDonald's in Wolverhampton.
The attack took place on September 9 at the fast food chain's restaurant on Stafford Road at around 3.20am.
West Midlands Police has released an image of three men who officers want to speak to in connection to the assault.
The force has urged anyone with information to get in touch by called 101 or via Live Chat on its website quoting 20/786574/23.