Two teenagers jailed following stabbing which missed victim's heart by less than one centimetre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tunuie Linton, 18, and another boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, both pleaded guilty to wounding following an incident in Churchill Parade, Sutton Coldfield, in May 2022.

Linton, of Alston Road, Solihull, and the second boy, aged 17, assaulted a 20-year-old man outside a store, unprovoked.

They injured his hand, and stabbed him in the chest, where it missed his heart by less than one centimetre.

The victim survived the attack, and following an extensive investigation including hours of CCTV footage, multiple ID parades, forensic work, and interviews, Linton and the 17-year-old were arrested and charged.

Both pleaded guilty to wounding, and were each sentenced to five years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on April 25.