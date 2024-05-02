'Sneaky' Mercedes driver asks partner to insure his car online after being stopped by police
A Mercedes driver who "sneakily" tried to get his partner to insure him after being pulled over by police in West Bromwich has had his car seized.
West Midlands Police reported the actions of the offending motorist on Thursday morning.
When officers stopped the car, the driver was quick to try and find a solution and asked his partner to insure him online.
He was found to already have nine points on his licence.
Police say he will "likely be banned" from driving upon conviction.