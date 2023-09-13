Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police want to speak to this man after alleged robbery saw Audi A3 stolen and driver dragged out of vehicle

BirminghamCrimePublished: Comments

Police are looking to a speak to a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged robbery in Clent.

Police are keen to speak to 26-year-old Harkaran Ghuman.
Police are keen to speak to 26-year-old Harkaran Ghuman.

Officers want to locate 26-year-old Harkaran Ghuman following the incident on Wednesday, July 12.

The robbery took place at Nimmings wood carpark in Clent where the victim had his Audi A3 stolen after he was dragged out of his vehicle.

It is believed Harkaran is currently residing in Birmingham and may be able to assist with enquiries.

Any information on the whereabouts of Harkaran is asked to contact Detective Constable Paul Modley on 07773043987 or by email on paul.modley@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference number 22/65719/23.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News