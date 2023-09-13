Officers want to locate 26-year-old Harkaran Ghuman following the incident on Wednesday, July 12.
The robbery took place at Nimmings wood carpark in Clent where the victim had his Audi A3 stolen after he was dragged out of his vehicle.
It is believed Harkaran is currently residing in Birmingham and may be able to assist with enquiries.
Any information on the whereabouts of Harkaran is asked to contact Detective Constable Paul Modley on 07773043987 or by email on paul.modley@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference number 22/65719/23.