Police are keen to speak to 26-year-old Harkaran Ghuman.

Officers want to locate 26-year-old Harkaran Ghuman following the incident on Wednesday, July 12.

The robbery took place at Nimmings wood carpark in Clent where the victim had his Audi A3 stolen after he was dragged out of his vehicle.

It is believed Harkaran is currently residing in Birmingham and may be able to assist with enquiries.