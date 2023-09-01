Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested after dog attacked 76-year-old woman and her labradoodle

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested after a 76-year-old woman and her labradoodle were attacked by a dog in a Birmingham street.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident

The incident took place on August 4 at around 7.45pm on Somerset Road, Handsworth.

The victim was out with her labradoodle when a dog, believed to be a bull breed, charged at them.

She was left with injuries to her leg and head and spent four days in hospital, whilst her labradoodle suffered puncture wounds.

The man with the dog left the scene on a bike following the attack.

Police have since arrested a 43-year-old man in Perry Barr after releasing an appeal for information earlier in the week.

The man will be questioned on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

West Midlands Police said an American bulldog cross has been taken into secure kennels by officers.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to get in touch with the force by calling 101 or via Live Chat on their website, quoting 20/680110/23.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News