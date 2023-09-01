Man arrested after dog attacked 76-year-old woman and her labradoodle

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident

The incident took place on August 4 at around 7.45pm on Somerset Road, Handsworth.

The victim was out with her labradoodle when a dog, believed to be a bull breed, charged at them.

She was left with injuries to her leg and head and spent four days in hospital, whilst her labradoodle suffered puncture wounds.

The man with the dog left the scene on a bike following the attack.

Police have since arrested a 43-year-old man in Perry Barr after releasing an appeal for information earlier in the week.

The man will be questioned on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

West Midlands Police said an American bulldog cross has been taken into secure kennels by officers.