'My heart hurts. I just exist now': Mother of car crash victim tells of anguish as driver is jailed

They used the sentencing of Cory Sewell Wolverhampton Crown Court to say their "final goodbye" to the 26-year-old who had just clinched his dream job beating off 1,000 applicants before he was killed.

After CCTV footage of the sickening car crash on Pencricket Lane, Rowley Regis, in the early hours of April 29 last year was shown, the Ismail family told the court of their heartbreak at losing Hamse.

First his heartbroken mother revealed her third oldest child was a father figure, guardian and role model to his other siblings.

She said: "He never had to be asked to take responsibility, he would just do everything he could to help me. We were very close and he would spend time with me because he enjoyed it. He gave me confidence.