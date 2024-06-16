Cafe owner appalled by 'senseless' theft as burglar smashes way in and takes charity money

Staff at K Teas Cakes, on St Georges Parade, Wolverhampton, have said they are 'hurt' after thieves targeted the cafe on Friday night.

A brick was used to smash the window before the burglar(s) searched the site for the till. With the till empty, a crystal dish with change that was used for a 'pay it forward' scheme.

Cat Jones, owner of K Teas Cakes, has expressed her frustration at the incident, said: "It wasn't a nice thing to have to come into work early for. There was glass everywhere.

"I think the worst part is that the person broke in and was looking for money from the till, but it was empty, so they took the 'pay it forward' bowl that we use for people who need it. It's really upsetting, it's overwhelming really. It's a huge mess and it just makes you feel violated."