Boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run as police launch appeal to find driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Radford Road, Coventry, at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical staff who attended the incident, the boy was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision, which involved a BMW vehicle, or anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage.

The BMW was later seized, however, police are looking for information to find the people who were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Sergeant Rich Evans, from the West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, said: "We would appeal to the driver or for any of the passengers who were in the vehicle to do the right thing and to contact us.

"A 12-year boy has tragically lost his life and we need you to come forward and hand yourself in.

"We are helping to support the family at this very difficult time as they try to comprehend what has happened."

Anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to get into contact with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log 3407-140624.