Police hunt £6,000 horsebox stolen from lay-by off A-road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The silver vehicle, with gold and grey markings, was taken from a lay-by off the A460 in Shareshill between 10pm on May 31 and 4pm on June 7.

Staffordshire Police is now asking anyone with information or video footage that could help to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information after a horsebox was stolen from a lay-by in south Staffordshire.

"It happened between 10pm on 31 May and 4pm on 7 June, in a lay-by off the A460 in Shareshill.

"The vehicle is worth £6,000.

The vehicle is worth £6,000

"If you have any information, particularly any CCTV or dashcam footage, that could help us with our enquiries, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 64 of 12 June, or by messaging us using Live Chat on our website.

"If you prefer to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."