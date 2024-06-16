'He was so beautiful inside and out': Family tribute to boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run

Keaton Slater was killed on Friday when he was stuck by a black BMW at around 4.30pm on Friday. Despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigators are today continuing work to trace the driver who struck Keaton on Radford Road, Coventry.

His family have paid tribute to the youngster, saying: "We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.

"He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible xx."

Police have seized a black BMW after it was found abandoned on Friday evening in New Arley and it is being forensically examined.

They are appealing for the driver, or anyone else who was in the car, to come forward.

One person has handed themselves in to officers at a police station yesterday evening and they have been voluntarily questioned. They have now been released under investigation.

Officers are retrieving and reviewing CCTV from around the area and have spoken with a number of witnesses as enquiries continue.

Sargeant Rich Evans from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A family has lost a 12-year-old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them.

"We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we're keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.

"We'd like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing.

"But we'd again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know."

"If you have dashcam or doorbell camera footage, or CCTV and haven't yet spoken with us, please get in touch.

"Or if you have any information that you believe will help, please let us know."

West Midlands Police can be contacted via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 quoting log number 3407-140624. Or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

You can also speak anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.