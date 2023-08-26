Wolverhampton police discover more than 1,000 cannabis plants worth £1 million after National Grid raised concerns about electrics

Some of the plants seized by officers.

Officers from Bilston, Ettingshall, Heath Town, Wednesfield and other areas conducted two emergency drugs warrants over the last two days and uncovered two cannabis factories in Sunbeam Street and Upper Villiers Street.

The amount of cannabis seized is estimated to be worth £1 million.

Three images released by Wolverhampton Police.

Wolverhampton Police said in a statement: "These two cannabis factories are likely linked and significant disruption has been caused to organised crime with approximately £1,000,000 worth of cannabis being seized.

"We continue to act dynamically on information and intelligence to make our communities safer.