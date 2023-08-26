Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton police discover more than 1,000 cannabis plants worth £1 million after National Grid raised concerns about electrics

WolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police in Wolverhampton discovered more than 1,000 cannabis plants in Blakenhall, after National Grid raised concerns about the electrics in the area.

Some of the plants seized by officers.
Some of the plants seized by officers.

Officers from Bilston, Ettingshall, Heath Town, Wednesfield and other areas conducted two emergency drugs warrants over the last two days and uncovered two cannabis factories in Sunbeam Street and Upper Villiers Street.

The amount of cannabis seized is estimated to be worth £1 million.

Three images released by Wolverhampton Police.

Wolverhampton Police said in a statement: "These two cannabis factories are likely linked and significant disruption has been caused to organised crime with approximately £1,000,000 worth of cannabis being seized.

"We continue to act dynamically on information and intelligence to make our communities safer.

"If you suspect cannabis cultivation near you, let us know. If you want to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell us what you know not who you are."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News