'Prolific' car thief, 17, locked up after ramming police in stolen vehicle

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was detained after a set of car keys and vehicle were stolen an address on Heronville Road, West Bromwich, on June 6.

When officers in an unmarked car spotted the stolen vehicle later that day, they spotted the stolen vehicle, but were rammed when they tried to box the driver in.

However, they caught up with the 17-year-old driver who was then arrested a few days later on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.

He was consequently charged with both offences.

The teenager was also charged with stealing a Range Rover from an address on Pound Road, Oldbury, earlier this month.

Sergeant Paul Mallon, from the neighbourhood crime team in Sandwell, said: "We have taken a prolific car thief off our streets.

"We are doing all we can to identify and track down those who think they can steal people's well-earned valuables."

The 17-year-old has also been sentenced to an 18-month detention and training order.