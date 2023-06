Jury out at Lye family violent disorder trial

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Mohammed Tazabar, 42, his brother Mohammed Zaber Snr, 46, nephew Mohammed Zaber Jnr, 28, and nephew Mohammed Tariq, 25, are accused of being in a violent clash with family members Assad Junaid, 28, brother Zishaan Hussain, 27, cousins, Mohammed Husnain, Mohammed Zain, 21, and Asim Hussain, 25.

Fighting broke out at the BP garage, Pedmore Road, Lye on February 24, 2019. Weapons including fire extinguishers, traffic cones and a snooker cue were used in the disorder.