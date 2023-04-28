Train driver was five times over alcohol limit when he went through red signal

Birmingham's New Street Station

Ian Pickering was driving a train at Birmingham New Street on December 30 last year when he passed the signal at danger.

At subsequent breath test recorded 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, five times the legal limit for train drivers of 13 microgrammes of alcohol.

The 56-year-old, of Jubilee Drive in Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, admitted two charges, one of being a transport worker alcohol level over the limit and another of endanger safety of person conveyed by railway when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.