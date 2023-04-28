Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train driver was five times over alcohol limit when he went through red signal

By David StubbingsBirminghamCrimePublished:

A train driver was five times the legal alcohol limit when he went through a red signal at one of the UK's busiest railway stations.

Birmingham's New Street Station
Birmingham's New Street Station

Ian Pickering was driving a train at Birmingham New Street on December 30 last year when he passed the signal at danger.

At subsequent breath test recorded 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, five times the legal limit for train drivers of 13 microgrammes of alcohol.

The 56-year-old, of Jubilee Drive in Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, admitted two charges, one of being a transport worker alcohol level over the limit and another of endanger safety of person conveyed by railway when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He is due to be sentence at Birmingham Crown Court next month.

Crime
News
Transport
Birmingham
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News