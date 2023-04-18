Dramatic images show flames engulfing van on busy Wolverhampton road

Willenhall Road at Keyway Island was closed with traffic told to use alternative routes.
Plumes of smoke could be seen across the city after images show the dramatic blaze.
Buses were being diverted in the area, National Express confirmed.
The incident has now cleared and the road is back open, officials say.
📍 Willenhall Road #Wolverhampton heading into City at Keyway Island— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) April 18, 2023
✖️ Road closed due to a police incident
⤴️ Use alternative routes , heavy congestion on approach pic.twitter.com/abEhQKruWJ
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) April 18, 2023
A police incident has closed Willenhall Road
.
🚌 Service 529 is currently diverting towards #Wolverhampton only via
New Street, Vaughan Road, Hill Road and Mosley Road
Apologies for any disruption to your journey.