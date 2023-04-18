Dramatic images show flames engulfing van on busy Wolverhampton road

Willenhall Road has been closed. Credit:Nikita Patel

Willenhall Road at Keyway Island was closed with traffic told to use alternative routes.

Plumes of smoke could be seen across the city after images show the dramatic blaze.

Buses were being diverted in the area, National Express confirmed.

The incident has now cleared and the road is back open, officials say.

The aftermath of the van fire. Credit: Nikita Patel

📍 Willenhall Road #Wolverhampton heading into City at Keyway Island



✖️ Road closed due to a police incident



⤴️ Use alternative routes , heavy congestion on approach pic.twitter.com/abEhQKruWJ — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) April 18, 2023