Dramatic images show flames engulfing van on busy Wolverhampton road

By Emma Walker

A busy road heading into Wolverhampton city centre was closed due to van fire.

Willenhall Road has been closed. Credit:Nikita Patel
Willenhall Road at Keyway Island was closed with traffic told to use alternative routes.

Plumes of smoke could be seen across the city after images show the dramatic blaze.

Buses were being diverted in the area, National Express confirmed.

The incident has now cleared and the road is back open, officials say.

The aftermath of the van fire. Credit: Nikita Patel
By Emma Walker

