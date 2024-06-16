I asked locals at a Dudley pub for their biggest election issues and got a variety of replies

I took a trip to The Old Priory in Dudley to check out what regulars and the gaffer are thinking when it comes to politics.

I wanted to know what mattered to the people of Dudley – a tough town with its fair share of problems.

Pub manager Carl Hodgetts has the town in his heart and is respected, even by some of his more difficult customers.

He told me: “We are probably the least troubled pub in town, mainly because a lot of the nasty ones won’t fight in here.

“A lad was stabbed, we know him, he is a hard case – he drinks in here, he is a friend of mine.

“He has looked after me when people have kicked off in here.”

The Old Priory pub on New Steet Dudley

So what does the general election mean in a place like Dudley?

The seat is currently held by Conservative Marco Longhi who is fighting for his place in the House of Commons with a tough message on immigration at the top of his agenda.