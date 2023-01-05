Two arrests after M6 services goods snatch near Stafford

Police were called to the M6 services in Stafford at 2.20am this morning after reports of a group of men loading items into the back of an heavy goods vehicle.

It is believed that suspects were spotted slashing the sides of a trailer and loading boxes of sports shorts onto another lorry. They then drove away with the items and are believed to have slashed other trailers in the area at the time.

Vixen

Staffordshire Police and its dedicated vehicle theft team Op Bormus were sent to look for the lorry along with colleagues from the Central Motorway Police Group.

The force said when the lorry was pulled over near junction 15, Police Dog Vixen helped to sniff out the stolen items.

As a result two men, 25 and 19, from West Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.