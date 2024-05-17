Man charged more than a month after stabbing in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The man suffered injuries to his leg during the stabbing in New Street on April 11.

A man has been charged over the stabbing which took place in New Street, Dudley, on April 11

He was hurt following an argument with another man.

Michael Taylor, of New Crown Street, Dudley, has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police pictured at the scene the morning after the stabbing in New Street on April 11

The 21-year-old was arrested on Thursday and was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning.