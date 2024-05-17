Man charged more than a month after stabbing in Dudley
A man has been charged with wounding with intent after another man was knifed "several times" in Dudley.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man suffered injuries to his leg during the stabbing in New Street on April 11.
He was hurt following an argument with another man.
Michael Taylor, of New Crown Street, Dudley, has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
The 21-year-old was arrested on Thursday and was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning.