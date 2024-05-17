Police issue update after shots fired at car on Halesowen street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An Audi was damaged by the weapon at Maypole Fields shortly before 1am on Thursday.

The car was also "rammed" by a Nissan Qashqai, though no one was injured.

Shots were fired in Maypole Fields, Halesowen, on Thursday. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police cordoned off the road in both directions on the day of the incident and launched an investigation.

The force confirmed on Friday that a suspect was yet to be arrested.

The incident sparked worry among residents, as one parent commented they were "concerned" for their young daughter.

Another person however was adamant the area was a safe place to live.

Officers previously asked anyone with information about the incident to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/498651/24.