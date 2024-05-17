Boy, 12, accused of murder recalls moments before teen's death at Wolverhampton park

The boy who, along with his best friend, is accused of murdering 19-year-old Shawn in East Park, told jurors the machete was so big he "could not sit down properly" when stuffed down by his tracksuit bottoms.

Special conditions have been put in place at Nottingham Crown Court for the trial of the two 12-year-olds who are not able to concentrate for as long as adult defendants. Neither can be identified due to their ages.

Since being arrested and charged with murder last November, the pair have been living in a secure unit for youngsters which they cannot leave unless without a member of staff. Both boys' parents have been in court each day for the proceedings.

Taking the stand for the first time for his own defence case the first boy was given an anti-fidget gadget to hold in the witness box, was accompanied by an independent intermediary to explain proceedings, and his cross-examination was limited to 30-minute spells.

Wearing a pale blue shirt with a dark blue tie, the boy told jurors 19-year-old Shawn had put him in a headlock after an argument. He then explained his co-defendant and friend used his machete to stab to death their victim on the playing fields next to East Park.

The boy, who gave no comment to detectives during interviews after the killing, again refused to give the name of who sold him the machete for £40 and the name of a boy in a picture he had sent to a girl to impress her.

Shawn Seesahai.

Explaining why he would not name names, he said: “They are not involved with what actually happened.”