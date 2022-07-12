In the order, various requirements are laid out for dog owners

The order has been proposed by Cannock Chase Council, and lays out various requirements for dog owners, including an extension to the exclusion of dogs from more children’s play areas, tennis courts and multi-use games areas.

Cannock Chase Council is now consulting on the proposal, which will replace its Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which has been in place since 2018.

The order also requires dog owners to place dogs on leads when instructed to do so in all public spaces by an authorised officer or police officer and to be in control of no more than six dogs at any one time.

Anyone who fails to comply with the provisions set out in the proposed PSPO, without reasonable excuse, will be committing an offence and may be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Councillor Justin Johnson, portfolio leader for environment and climate change said: "It is important that the Council implements this Order as it ensures our public spaces can be used safely by everyone.

"I am sure responsible dog owners will welcome this Order as we have had a number of reports of dogs being attacked and injured by dogs off leads. It is the irresponsible owners, not their dogs, whose behaviour we are seeking to change.

"PSPOs are intended to address activities carried out in public spaces which are of an anti-social nature.

"The proposed replacement Order identifies public spaces and either prohibits specified activities or requires steps to be taken to ensure our public spaces are more welcoming for the community to use.

"I would encourage residents to have a look at the proposed Order and let us know their views."

The consultation will run until August 7, 2022.

Copies of the proposed Order are available for inspection from the Civic Centre and can be viewed online at cannockchasedc.gov.uk/residents/environmental-health/environmental-protection/stray-dogs-dog-warden-service