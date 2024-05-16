'I thought I was going to die': Machete victim relives brutal knife attack in street

Jake Winters told Wolverhampton Crown Court he was attacked by Joshua Francis, aged 23, and Myckel Betty, aged 21, in Wednesfield on June 23, 2022.

He said: "I heard one of them say 'kill him now' and saw the machete being swung at me by Joshua. I would not have been here if it had connected with my head.

"But I felt my hand then get sliced open. Joshua and Myckel came at me from different angles but for some reason Myckel backed off. But I heard him tell Joshua to kill me.

"I ran off and could hear them shouting things like 'get him' but we ran as fast as we could."

Both defendants deny wounding Mr Winters with intent. Francis denies wounding a second man, Daniel Sheridan, and possessing a machete.

Betty, of Stoke-on-Trent, however, previously admitted wounding and possessing a machete.