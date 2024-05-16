Jailed: Fake pest controller tricked vulnerable people before rifling through belongings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David Payne, of Pencroft Road, Birmingham, posed as an employee from an environmental team working for the local council in order to carry out his crimes.

The 42-year-old targeted elderly and vulnerable residents across Birmingham and attempted to trick them into believing their homes or gardens were infested with rats.

He then tried to pressure his victims into handing over cash for unnecessary work, threatening them with large fines.

After tricking his way into their properties, he rifled through personal belongings and made off with items such as jewellery and cash.

David Payne has been jailed

He also took payment or card details for work that was never needed.

West Midlands Police investigated the trend across the city for more than three months before making a breakthrough when the offender was captured by an internal camera at one of the homes.

The image was submitted for facial recognition against the Police National Database and came back with matches including to Payne.

Payne initially denied his involvement in any of the offences but was picked out of an identity parade three times, leading to him pleading guilty to three offences.

He was charged with 12 offences in total, and convicted of three burglaries, one attempted burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

On May 9, Payne appeared before Birmingham Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.