Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The boy was hurt in the stabbing which took place on Market Street, near to Kidderminster's Weavers Wharf Shopping Centre, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since been charged with wounding with intent and having an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He appeared in court on Thursday and has been remanded into youth detention accommodation ahead of his next appearance at Worcester Justice Centre on May 22.

An air ambulance from Strensham was among the emergency service response, landing in the nearby bus station.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster at around 5.30pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a teenage boy.

"He was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being taken via land ambulance to hospital for further treatment."