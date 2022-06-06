More than 800 dogs stolen across region in seven years, figures show

West Midlands Police recorded 525 dog thefts since 2015 with roughly 64 pets being returned over that period, with the figure hitting a four-year high last year at 35.

Meanwhile Staffordshire Police recorded 319 dog thefts and roughly 138 animals were returned – over 40 per cent – although data for 2020 and 2021 wasn't available.

The data was revealed in a Freedom of Information Request from Direct Line Pet Insurance. It also does not show how many pets were turned in the WMP area in 2020.

Madeline Pike, veterinary nurse for Direct Line Pet Insurance, said: “It’s devastating to see the number of dogs stolen continue to increase across the country.

"Unfortunately, the increase in dog ownership since the pandemic began and the subsequent rise in prices of these animals seems to make the crime even more appealing to thieves."

She said dog owners should take precautions such as keeping their pets on a lead when in busy areas, and avoiding leaving a dog tied up outside a shop, or left inside an empty car.

Dyfed and Powys saw the highest rate of stolen canines last year, with 36 incidents per 100,000 households.

Meanwhile, Surrey had a rate of just two dog thefts per 100,000 households. In the West Midlands, the rate was three and in Staffordshire it was zero.

The Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance said the demand for dogs during lockdown caused a "huge spike" in them being stolen for breeding, with their value also increasing.

Debbie Matthews, chief executive of the charity, said: "Dogs were also essentially being stolen ‘to order’ for people who were looking for a certain breed, but would never know that they were receiving a stolen dog.

"We would always recommend that a new owner gets the pet’s microchip registration checked as soon as possible."