Man arrested after car crashes into house in Stafford

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a house in Stafford.

Police officers were called to an address near Tixall Road at 2.05am on Wednesday following reports that a blue VW Golf had collided with the corner of a property.

No-one was reported injured.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended in order to ensure gas and electrics within the damaged property were isolated.

A 23-year-old man, from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision, is asked to call 101, or contact police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 43 of June 1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

