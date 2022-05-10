Notification Settings

Seven men arrested after cocaine seized in Stafford drugs busts

By Eleanor Lawson

Seven men have been arrested after drugs warrants were executed in Stafford yesterday.

Seven men have been arrested on drugs charges in Stafford

The warrants took place at a house near Corporation Street and an industrial unit near Sandon Road.

Drugs - believed to be cocaine - were seized alongside cash, electronic devices and documentation.

Five men – a 20-year-old, a 27-year-old, a 35-year-old, and a 39-year-old from Stafford, and a 38-year-old from Chorley in Lancashire, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A 35-year-old from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and a 33-year-old also from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – cocaine.

They have all being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, commander of Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This coordinated activity was aimed at taking positive action and targeting those involved in the supply of Class A drugs across Stafford Borough.”

Anyone with any information about drugs in their area should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

By Eleanor Lawson

