Seven men arrested after cocaine seized in Stafford drugs busts

Seven men have been arrested on drugs charges in Stafford

The warrants took place at a house near Corporation Street and an industrial unit near Sandon Road.

Drugs - believed to be cocaine - were seized alongside cash, electronic devices and documentation.

Five men – a 20-year-old, a 27-year-old, a 35-year-old, and a 39-year-old from Stafford, and a 38-year-old from Chorley in Lancashire, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A 35-year-old from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and a 33-year-old also from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – cocaine.

They have all being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, commander of Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This coordinated activity was aimed at taking positive action and targeting those involved in the supply of Class A drugs across Stafford Borough.”