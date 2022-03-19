Notification Settings

Three boys arrested in Stourbridge stabbing probe as teenage victim remains in hospital

By Deborah Hardiman

Police have arrested three teenagers in connection the stabbing of two boys in a shopping centre car park.

Two teenagers were injured in an attack on Tuesday
The two injured youths were taken to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in the Ryemarket Shopping Centre multi-storey, Stourbridge, at about 5.30pm on March 15.

West Midlands Police said officers arrested three boys, aged 16, 15 and 14, on Friday on suspicion of serious assault and robbery.

All of the youths have since been released on police bail as inquiries continue into the incident.

Meanwhile a 14-year-old injured in the attack remains in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital.

A second youth, aged 15, has been now discharged from hospital.

The force said it had spoken to a number of witnesses about what happened, but would urge others to come forward.

Officers will be available in and around Stourbridge town centre offering reassurance to the community and visitors.

A weapon has since been recovered by officers investigating the attack, however, the force has not yet confirmed the type of weapon found.

Dudley Council's community boss Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing and community services, said: “We understand incidents of this nature are a concern to our residents but we are committed to working with the police to tackle and prevent knife crime in our borough.

“Through the Safe & Sound Partnership we have supported outreach work in schools to mentor and support young people and make them aware of the consequences of carrying knives. We’ve also supported a knife amnesty in a store in Dudley and are currently looking for a location to launch a knife amnesty in Stourbridge.

“We do take these incidents incredibly seriously and would ask anyone with information - to contact the police as a matter of urgency.”

Following the attack an an air ambulance was seen landing in the grounds of Old Swinford Hospital School as police officers descended on the town centre scene.

The car park and all shops in the Ryemarket have reopened for business.

Witnesses should contact the police quoting log 3351 of 15/3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

