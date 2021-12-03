KIller captured on CCTV laughing and joking with friend he fatally stabbed

Sean Bulle, left, stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, right, to death

Sean Bulle stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat in Chervill Rise, Heath Town, on July 13 last year after becoming irritated with him following a drug deal.

The 21-year-old, nicknamed 'Switch', had been armed with a concealed hunting knife before using it to kill Mr Petrasiunas on July 13 last year at about 5.20pm.

West Midlands Police murder investigation detectives carried out an extensive CCTV trawl to help convict Bulle who had earlier been captured on film laughing and joking with the father-of-one.

He fled the scene after knifing his victim, also known as Paulo and Polo, in the hallway of a block of flats. He was quickly identified as the prime suspect by the detectives who launched a manhunt in a bid to catch him.

Bulle was traced to an address in Shrewsbury within two days and a man bag next to him was found to contain the victim's blood clearly linking him to the scene of the crime.

Footage from security cameras in the vicinity showed Bulle's movements soon after the stabbing and him leaving the scene with what appeared to be the 'Rambo' style knife hidden in his jogging bottoms. He was spotted calmly walking through the streets despite his actions.

Officers spent months viewing hundreds of hours of footage and as a result were able to pinpoint an piece of land where it could have been dumped. They eventually found the murder weapon last December hidden in a pile of rubbish between a fence and wall. Forensic analysis showed it contained the victim's blood.

Bulle, who had already been charged with murder, at first claimed he had suffered an epileptic fit and someone else had stabbed his friend, who originally from Lithuania, but as evidence mounted he changed his story and said he had been sparring with the victim with knives. He then had a blackout and didn't remember what happened.

But the jury at did not believe him and after a trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday they found him guilty of murder.

Detective Sergeant Damian Forrest, of the force's homicide unit, said: "This was the senseless killing of a young man. Bulle seemed to have become annoyed about a phone call Paulius had taken and then lashed out with the hunting knife.

"It left Paulius with serious chest injuries and he died within seconds. Sadly the aftermath of this attack was witnessed by the partner of Paulius and his close friends, who all bravely gave evidence at the trial.

"Despite what he'd done Bulle was captured calmly walking away and then fled the area. He was quickly identified as the prime suspect and through intelligence which came in following our appeal to locate him he was arrested within two days of the attack.

"He provided different accounts to what he claimed happened but through the diligence of our staff we reviewed a large haul of CCTV and collated strong evidence.

"This helped create a clearer picture of what went on and our determination was rewarded when we were able to find the murder weapon.

"Bulle has now rightly been convicted of murder and will face many years behind bars."