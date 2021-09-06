City centre police patrols stepped up after series of deaths

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

West Midlands Police said the issues appear to have been caused by aggressive behaviour and excessive drinking among some weekend revellers.

The force said it had seen an increase in violence in the city centre at weekends resulting in the loss of three lives in recent weeks.

It said there had been several serious disorders in the night life districts where three people have tragically died while others have suffered "nasty" assaults.

Birmingham's Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said: “We’ve seen an increase in people returning to our night life centres, which is great, and I can completely understand that people are excited to get out and let their hair down after the various lockdowns and restrictions.

“However the violence we’ve seen is simply unacceptable, it often starts as aggressive behaviour fuelled by excessive drinking and has had some devastating consequences.

“We’re stepping up our policing presence and we continue to work with security staff in licensed premises, and our wider partners.

“Please come and enjoy our wonderful city - but be kind - we must look after each other and enjoy a great atmosphere.”

The force said it had good working relationships with the hospitality industry, Birmingham City Council’s licensing team and others and that the partners were committed to seeing that people had a safe and enjoyable time.

It added that it understood that many wanted to socialise and have fun in the wake of the pandemic, but the levels of violence were "completely unacceptable".