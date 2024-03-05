Paycare offers support after Orchard Healthcare closure

Paycare, which provides cashback on everyday healthcare services such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy, has been working in collaboration with leaders at Orchard Healthcare to ensure its members have the opportunity to receive continuity of healthcare cover, after the business and its members voted to cease trading on December 31.

Those with health cash plans through Orchard Healthcare will continue to have their outstanding claims paid until March, although no new subscriptions were taken after the vote to close on November 30.

Anthony Burns, chief executive of Paycare, said: “We were incredibly sad to hear that Orchard Healthcare was closing its doors after 100 years of trading. During this time it has provided funds to hospitals across Worcestershire, and then in 1948 when the NHS was formed, began providing health cash plans to help manage the cost of basic healthcare.

“Both Paycare and Orchard share a very similar ethos and we, along with our Regulators, were committed to ensuring that given the current cost of living crisis, members wouldn’t be left without much-needed support with their healthcare costs.

“Which is why we’re pleased to be able to offer Orchard members a potential new home for their health cash plans and, for those wanting to move over to us, we’ve made the process of joining as smooth as possible.

“The health cash plan sector has always looked out for each other, and with our steep history dating back 150 years, we’ve made some fantastic relationships with fellow providers along the way. It’s important to the NHS and to ourselves and our families that we continue to put our healthcare needs first, and we’re thankful that we’re able to help Orchard and its customers to do so.”

Paycare supports the health and happiness of the UK through a range of health cash plans designed to ease financial pressure and promote a proactive approach to wellbeing, with options available for both individuals and organisations.

As a not-for-profit, Paycare has been investing into its communities since 1874.