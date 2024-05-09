Chamber seeks partners for business awards

Winners of the Black Country Chamber Business Award will be announced on Thursday, November 21 at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse said: “We are excited to offer businesses the chance to align their brands with the very best of the Black Country’s business scene by partnering with us on our awards.

“Organisations can gain access to a range of profile-raising opportunities across some of the largest business-to-business platforms and outlets in the region whilst demonstrating their commitment to supporting businesses in the Black Country.

“As well as helping companies to boost their brand image and reputation, partnering with us on the awards is a fantastic opportunity to network with high-profile influencers, decision makers and potential customers.”

Organisations can choose to partner on an individual award category or take up one of a number of packages to support the event. Award categories currently available include business in the community, employer of the year, consultancy and professional services, business of the year, not for profit organisation and employer apprentice of the year.

Several organisations have already signed up. KMB Shipping Group are partners for the international trade award, CKCA the manufacturing and engineering award, Forresters the science, technology and innovation award, Azets the family business of the year award, 6 Wands Accountants & Bookkeepers the small business of the year award, Daniel-Scott Recruitment the start-up of the year award, Sandwell College the young employee or apprentice of the year award and the University of Wolverhampton the business in schools award.

Lee Meredith, partner at accounting firm Azets, said: “We have been involved with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards for a number of years now, and it’s great to see the spotlight shone on the businesses and individuals who are driving growth and innovation across the region.

“At Azets we feel very passionately about the local business community, and the annual Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards are a great opportunity to champion companies, organisations and individuals across the Black Country.”

Benefits for category partners include a table for 10 on the awards evening, social media promotion and two invitations to a winners’ lunch.

More information on partnership packages is available at www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/business-awards/sponsorship

Organisations interested in becoming a partner should e-mail awards@blackcountrychamber.co.uk or call the chamber on 0330 024 0820.