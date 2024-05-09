First eco-friendly new homes released for sale at development near Lichfield

Redrow Midlands is inviting people along on Saturday, May 18 from 10am and is offering free champagne and canapes while potential buyers learn more about the 468-home Curborough Lakes on Watery Lane, Curborough.

The event will see the official launching of prices for the new eco-friendly homes on the development and give potential buyers the chance to seek exclusive mortgage advice from independent financial advisors.

The launch will be held at Redrow’s information hub at Curborough Countryside Centre, which is adjacent to the development.

A sales centre will be opening later this year.

A mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties will be available at Curborough Lakes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, which sees architecture inspired by the arts and crafts era coupled with contemporary high-spec interiors.

All of the homes will be eco-friendly and designed with innovative low-carbon technology – including cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills. Air source heat pumps and underground floor heating will be fitted as standard in line with the housebuilder’s goal to reach its ambitious target to achieve net zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

Curborough Lakes will also feature plenty of green open spaces, with funds being invested in habitat enhancement. The development will also benefit from a new primary school and boutique shops and cafes.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We’ve seen huge interest in our Curborough Lakes development already, which is why we’ve decided to host this special event to launch prices for our first few homes and invite keen prospective buyers to find out everything they need to know.

“Perfectly located, and with a new thriving community on the horizon, it’s no surprise that Lichfield locals are keen to find out more about the 468 new homes set to be built – and hopefully they will discover that one of those properties is the ideal home for them.

“Not only do our homes feature traditional arts and crafts inspired architecture and a high interior specification, but their energy efficiency ratings will also be among the best on the new build market – helping residents to live more sustainably while lowering their energy bills.

“With this launch event on the horizon, we’re looking forward to meeting first-time buyers, right-sizers and second-steppers alike to show them what life could look like at Curborough Lakes.”