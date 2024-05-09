85pc of union's members at Tata Steel vote for industrial action

It involves the closure of blast furnaces at Port Talbot, South Wales.

Community balloted more than 3,000 of its members across all Tata production sites in the UK including the Steelpark at Wednesfield.

Alun Davies, national officer for steel at Community, said: "Today our members delivered their verdict on Tata Steel's job cuts plan, and they have voted to demand a better deal for the workforce."

He said that more than 85 per cent had voted for industrial action.

"It should be noted this resounding mandate has been delivered in spite of the company's bullying and unacceptable threats to slash redundancy payments.

"We will now be consulting our members on next steps, and we urge Tata to reconsider their position and get back around the table to head off a major industrial dispute," he added.

More steelworkers are members of Community than any other union and it represents the vast majority of workers impacted by Tata’s decarbonisation plans.

Around 400 are employed at the Steelpark and Tata Steel has consulted over 19 redundancies there and one at its rail terminal site at Rouund Oak, Brierley Hill.