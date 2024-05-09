Ladder for Staffordshire:Opportunities in landscaping

Jack Moody Landscaping and Civil Engineering is part of Jack Moody Holdings, based at Hollybush Farm, Shareshill.

The subsidiary company provides trade and individual customers with a variety of horticultural, civil engineering, maintenance and recycling solutions.

The business also takes in one UK’s largest garden centres.

Ladder for Staffordshire and Birmingham Metropolitan College are helping recruit for candidates for the landscape, landscape maintenance and plant nursery apprenticeships.

The successful applicants will be attending at Hollybush Farm four days a week and studying at BMet's Sutton Coldfield College on the other day.

As well as studying and working towards a qualificatio they will also earn a wage of £13,312 to £23,795 a year.

Candidates will need to have a minimum of a grade C/4 or above in both maths and English.

If you have an interest in horticulture, gardening, agriculture, plant care and you enjoy the outdoors, these apprenticeships may be for you.

To find out more about the vacancies go along on Saturday from 9am to 12 noon to the farm in Warstone Road. The postcode is WV10 7LX.