Wetherspoons 'still committed' to bringing 96-room hotel to Wolverhampton city centre

No start date has yet been announced for the project to convert the first, second and third floors of The Moon Under Water pub in Lichfield Street.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said the hotel was still in the pipeline but there was no update on when conversion work would start.

The project would provide 96 hotel rooms and create around 70 new jobs for Wolverhampton.

Originally plans for 71 rooms were approved in September and in February a revised planning application was approved involved a further floor and an extension over an existing flat roof to provide another 25.

Permission has also been granted for the establishment of a heritage centre in the basement.

The project also involves refurbishing and enlarging the pub on the ground floor, a first-floor rear garden terrace and new shop front.

The building was originally a Co-operative department store which dates from 1931. The ground floor was converted into the pub in 1995 but the 40,000 sq ft space above the pub has been empty for more than 33 years.

Wolverhampton Council leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, has said that the hotel will “breathe new life” into the space.