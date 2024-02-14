Mixed feelings among Wolverhampton shoppers as The Body Shop enters administration

The news that the company was under threat broke on Thursday, as it was revealed that up to 2,000 jobs across the cosmetic chain's stores are at risk.

Shops, including the Wolverhampton branch on Dudley Street, are remaining open as usual while efforts are made to try to save the business.

The announcement was met with mixed feelings by the city's shoppers, from shock to hope.

Carrie, 41, from Wolverhampton, expressed her shock at the news, but admitted she wouldn't miss the store if it did close for good.

She said: "It is a bit sad because it has been going for such a long time but I actually haven't shopping there myself recently so I am partly to blame.

"I shop elsewhere. I try and buy toiletries in refills. Personally, I wouldn't miss it but it would be a shame for another high street shop to be lost - the town is already on its knees.

"It has been there since forever, I remember going there in the 90s and buying the tote bags."

Fellow shopper Becca said she enjoys the Hemp range supplied at The Body Shop, which features products infused with hemp seed oil.

The 41-year-old said: "My mum and I use it quite a lot so it is a bit of a shame really and another annoyance that another shop is going, but I don't use it as often as I should."

Shoppers also expressed mixed feelings on the prices of products sold in The Body Shop. A 250ml bottle of shower gel at the store costs an average of £8.

Katherine Powell, from Wolverhampton, said she wouldn't miss the cosmetic chain if it was to leave the high street, adding that the prices were on the high side.

The 34-year-old said: "I haven't used it for a long time. You can get the same sort of stuff but cheaper in other places so we go there instead.

"We don't tend to go to the town centre, we really shop in the retail parks where you don't tend to see many Body Shop stores. I wouldn't miss it at all."

Raman Kaur on the other hand said she didn't mind the prices.

The 34-year-old said: "I go sometimes, I use the products as well. The prices are okay, same as other shops like Boots.

"I hope it stays."

The news the company was entering administration comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.

Tony Wright, Geoff Rowley, and Alastair Massey, of business advisory firm FRP, have been appointed as joint administrators of the company.

The Body Shop says it hopes the joint approach will provide the stability needed to help "secure the future" and "revitalise the iconic British brand".

A statement reads: "The Body Shop remains guided by its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand, relevant to customers and able to compete for the long term.

"Creating a more nimble and financially stable UK business is an important step in achieving this.

"The joint administrators will continue to trade the business in administration, ensuring customers will be able to continue to shop in-store and online for their favourite products.

"The Body Shop has faced an extended period of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a difficult trading environment for the wider retail sector.

"Having taken swift action in the last month, including closing down The Body Shop At Home and selling its business across most of Europe and in parts of Asia, focusing on the UK business is the next important step in The Body Shop’s restructuring."