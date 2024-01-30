Photo booth specialists snap up warehouse

VendNation, which designs and produces customised photo booths, snapped up Units 16-17 on the Parkrose Industrial Estate, which had an asking price of £1.2 million.

Matthew Tilt, who oversaw the sale of the 15,997 sq ft property on Middlemore Road, said: “VendNation were one of several parties keen to secure the property due to its availability to purchase, specification, and location. Although the economic conditions have been challenging there is still a limited supply of suitable buildings available for businesses to own and occupy.”

James Ashton of VendNation added: “The location of the building suited us well and the purchase allows us to increase production in order to achieve our future growth plans.”

The two-bay workshop/warehouse included internal offices and storage space, two inspection pits, and a large, secure, concrete surfaced yard, and, being located within 1.5 miles of Junction 1 of the M5, is extremely well-appointed for the wider Midlands motorway network.

Bulleys were joint agents on the sale.