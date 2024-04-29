Business leaders join forces to establish new business

Paul Faulkner and Mark Taylor are bringing together more than 30 years’ experience in high profile roles to launch Element45 – offering services designed to develop leadership capability, tackle strategic challenges and raise organisational performance.

Mr Faulkner is the former chief executive of both Aston Villa Football Club and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, while Mr Taylor spent 17 years as a partner at global accountancy and business advisory firm RSM – eight of those as regional managing partner in the Midlands.

They have vast experience in leadership and board-level positions and extensive networks and have teamed up to deliver a suite of services including bespoke advisory projects, support for boards (which may involve acting as non-executive directors) and individual board members, learning and development activities and one-to-one mentoring and coaching.

The name Element45 is inspired by the chemical element rhodium, the precious metal known for its catalytic qualities – aligning with the firm’s mission to be a “high impact catalyst for positive change and performance improvement”.

Mr Faulkner has recently been working with several West Midlands-based clients including the Oldbury-based Richardson international investment business, furniture repair specialists Emmiera Group in Brieerley Hill and the Kids’ Village charity as Interim CEO, and will continue these client relationships with Element45.

He has led teams and organisations in a variety of sectors including professional sport, banking, recruitment, charity and family offices. He chairs Sport Birmingham and has held board or trustee positions with the likes of the Football Association, Town Hall Symphony Hall, Cure Leukaemia and Birmingham Children’s Hospital NHS Trust.

He said: “I’m excited to launch Element45 with Mark. Our values and approach to business very much align, and with Element45 we will be focused on using the experience we have gained in a variety of roles to help our clients overcome strategic challenges and grow their own businesses. We look forward to speaking with business leaders who would like to have a conversation and explore ideas.”

Mr Taylor has 23 years’ experience in professional services. RSM’s Central region, which he oversaw for eight years, comprised seven offices and more than 1,000 staff when he departed in March.

Whilst overseeing the Central region more than double in size , he was specifically instrumental in the transformation of its Birmingham office – with revenues increasing by 140 per cent, the partner group growing from 20 to 32 and the overall team expanding from under 200 to in excess of 400 employees during his seven and a half years as office managing partner in the city.

Amongst his other roles, Mark is also currently chair of Business Commission West Midlands – the influential group representing private sector firms which was convened last year by the region’s three chambers of commerce to establish a road map for business growth.

He said: “I have thought for a long time that one day, if the opportunity and circumstances, were right, I’d love to launch my own business. The chance to go into business with Paul, who I have known for nearly eight years, was something I couldn’t let pass up. The possibilities ahead of us are very exciting. I am very much looking forward to getting started in earnest and helping our clients to thrive.”