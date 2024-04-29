CMBC cuts breweries carbon emissions

The latest environmental, social and governance report from the Wolverhampton-based brewing group details its progress towards its Together Towards ZERO and Beyond sustainability targets.

CMBC aims to achieve a zero carbon footprint by 2040 across its entire chain.

It says that every pint of beer brewed by CMBC uses 22 per cent less carbon than it did in 2015.

As part of the global Carlsberg Group, CMBC's initiatives in the UK have made a significant contribution to Carlsberg Group’s overall carbon reduction targets of 15 per cent by 2022 and 30 per cent by 2030.

The business has also improved diversity at the organisation – a key focus in 2023 – achieving the 2024 target of 30 per cent women in senior leadership roles a full year early.

Paul Davies, chief executive of CMBC, said: “During our third full year as CMBC we have reached a number of important milestones in our sustainability journey. As we work Together Towards Zero and Beyond, the dedication of our teams and the partnerships we have formed across the industry play a vital part in delivering the important progress we’ve made up to now. From our breweries to our depots, customer service teams and head office colleagues, we all play our part to make CMBC a better business every day.

“It gives me a huge amount of satisfaction to know that pubs and retailers can choose to stock our brands and shoppers can add our drinks to their baskets safe in the knowledge that CMBC is taking positive actions to reduce its impact on the planet and create positive benefits for society.”

CMBC is collaborating with 23 partner farmers from across the UK to grow regenerative barley, involving 1,736 hectares of land.