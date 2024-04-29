Chamber offers awards hopefuls free award writing support

The workshops, which will be delivered by PR experts Osborn Communications, will offer businesses that are looking to raise their profile through award wins practical guidance on how they can make their entries stand out from the crowd.

The first workshop will take place from 9.30am to 10.30am on June 18 at the Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley.

The second workshop will run from 9.30am to 10.30am on September 3 at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park in Wolverhampton.

The chamber awards are the longest-running celebration in the region, recognising the achievements of those doing business in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

This year’s event on November 21 will welcome more than 500 attendees at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls. The awards will open for applications on June 17 and close on September 16.

Black Country Chamber head of marketing and communications Stephanie Sullivan said: “The Black Country Chamber Business Awards have become the biggest and best celebration in the local business calendar, attracting a wide range of entrants, from start-up successes to big international brands.

“They are a great way for local businesses to raise their profile, boost team morale and celebrate their achievements.

“Our free award writing workshops offer an excellent introduction to award writing, so we would encourage anyone interested in entering our awards to consider booking a place.”

Osborn Communications director Chris Leggett commented: “We look forward to welcoming businesses of all shapes and sizes to our award writing workshops in June and September.

“The events will provide top tips on how to summarise your business and its achievements in an award entry.

“With a step-by-step guide, you can identify the strengths required by the judges and make sure you stand out from the crowd, giving you the best possible chance of success.”

Osborn Communications, which won the Black Country Chamber of Commerce start-up of the year award in 2021, produces successful digital, PR and marketing work for a range of businesses including large retailers, award-winning training firms and market-leading industrial clients.

Since September 2021 the agency’s award entry writing support has helped businesses achieve 30 award wins and more than 130 finalist placings as part of strategies to gain recognition for their achievements.

Anyone interested in booking a free place on one of the Award Writing Workshops should visit blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/18062024/award-writing-workshop/ for June 18 and blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/03092024/award-writing-workshop/ for September 3.

The workshops are open to both chamber members and non-members. Bookings for the June event will close at 3pm on June 17.