Streetly pub shows off its new look after £120,000 makeover

The Farmer Johns Pub, in Aldridge Road, Streetly, has reopened after a refurb. Pictured staff Hollie Green and Martha Harding

The Farmer Johns pub, in Aldridge Road, Streetly, was closed for a fortnight for the work to take place, but started welcoming back customers on Sunday.

Don Welch, from the 31st Sutton Coldfield west scout group, which is based next door to the pub, was invited along to cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

The pub has been spruced up inside, with new seating, tables and flooring and many areas have been redecorated.

Scout leader Don Welch gets ready to cut a ribbon to mark the reopening

General manager Iain Kaye, who has worked there for over a decade, said: “The whole interior has been modernised.

"It's been totally redecorated. The bar looks much brighter, there's a new TV in the bar area and we've created a dog-friendly area in the bar. There's new flooring, seating and tables – the money has been very well spent.

"Outside, we've tidied up the beer garden so it's more accessible.

"We reopened on Sunday morning and everyone has been overjoyed with how it looks. People are amazed at how much work has been done in that short time.

"We are ideally located between popular walking spots and are much loved by the local community.

"Hopefully everyone will enjoy the new look. I think it's brilliant."

As well as ales and classic lagers the Marston's branch serves a varied menu including steak and ale pie, loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nachos cheese sauce, cocktails and a traditional Sunday roast.

Facilities include a large outdoor area suited to garden parties or events, and a private function room.