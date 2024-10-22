New image and renewed appeal for help finding missing woman last seen leaving new Smethwick hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sandwell Police have released the new image of Bridget, an 81-year-old woman who the force said had been last seen leaving the Midlands Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick at 1pm on Monday.

It said officers have become increasingly concerned for her welfare and have asked for help locating her, describing her as 5ft 1ins tall with shoulder-length grey hair and wearing a navy blue coat, black trousers, black shoes and carrying a green bag.

An updated image of Bridget has been released by Sandwell Police. Photo: Sandwell Police

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "We now have a more recent image of Bridget.

"If you see her please get in touch by calling 999 quoting log 3267 of October 21."

