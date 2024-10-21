Watch: Crooked House superfan tells of his plans to create a film about the historic Black Country pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Anthony Jefferies has been a long-standing supporter of rebuilding the pub ever since it was demolished following a huge blaze in August last year.

Not only is the retired electrician a Crooked House superfan – donning a model of the building on his head during his interview – but he knows a fair bit of local history and is quite the filmmaker.

Tony Jefferies, who is campaigning to have the Crooked House rebuilt, and is having a documentary made about him.

He has produced five films about the pub that was loved by people all over the country and, after handing them into Dudley and Sandwell Archives, hopes that they can be watched for generations to come – showing the grit and passion of the people that rallied together to try and rebuild the historic and quirky pub.

Mr Jefferies told the Express & Star about his work, which he will be compiling together to make one long film called 'The Crooked House Longest Video'.

Tony Jefferies, who is campaigning to have the Crooked House rebuilt and has made his own films about the pub.

"I've been campaigning since it was pulled down," he said Twelve months ago I was doing all the filming and I met some wonderful people. If it weren't for the Crooked House I'd still be in my shell now. I can't thank the Crooked House enough, and I owe it a lot.

"I've produced several films now which have been handed into the archives. In the films, I talk about the Crooked House, what is involved and the history of it for future generations."

Tony feels hopeful that the pub will be rebuilt but not in the same place as the original building.

"We don't need it in a museum. The people saw it right here. This is history for future generations, for children and their grandchildren, that's why we are campaigning.

"It's got to be rebuilt for the people of the Black Country and worldwide."

