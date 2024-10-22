New tastes on offer at Birmingham Symphony Hall cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

B:Eats, the daytime café located in Symphony Hall has launched a new menu for the autumn and winter seasons, featuring 12 brand-new recipes.

New additions to the brunch menu is the Burgerdict, which is a toasted English muffin with avocado, smashed burger patty, hollandaise sauce and pickled pink onion, and Chorizo Harissa Benedict, which is toasted ciabatta, with sautéed greens, chorizo, mushroom, diced tomato, poached eggs and harissa Hollandaise sauce.

The lunch menu includes the Bostin Brum Burger, two smashed burger patties on a toasted sesame seed bun, with house burger sauce, cheese, lettuce, onion, and gherkins, served with house fries, or a Hunters Chicken Burger, two southern fried chicken breasts on a toasted sesame seed bun with sticky BBQ sauce, streaky bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato, served with house fries.

A big range of vegetarian dishes will also be available

New vegetarian dishes include Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli; home-made ravioli and sage butter sauce served with toasted garlic ciabatta, and Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad; grilled courgette, sweet potato, peppers, aubergine, tricolour fusilli pasta, rocket salad, and balsamic glaze.

B:Eats has also introduced six variations of loaded fries to their menu with a range of toppings, including Brummie Butter Chicken and Quinoa Chilli, as well as a Canadian-style Poutine loaded fries, with chicken gravy and cheese curds.

The updated menu includes new burgers

Lee Hollington, Head Chef at B:Eats said: “We love changing the B:Eats menu with the seasons, as it gives us the opportunity to try new things and ensure we’re keeping up with what our guests want.

"There truly is nothing better than a warm meal when it’s chilly outside so we were keen to make sure there were plenty of hearty options on the menu.”

B:Eats is open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm.