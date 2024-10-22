Watch: Wolverhampton mystery over huge pink peepers that have popped up in the city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A mystery has befallen Wolverhampton city centre... what on Earth are these big pink googly eyes doing on the roof of the former Mike Lloyd music shop?

I'm watching you, Wazowski...

There is a clue or two – the windows beneath the funky antennas promote Street Stories, a council-backed project that is taking over towns and cities 'to create more attractive high streets'. Well, it has certainly done something.

Street Stories is a new art installation that is taking over the city to help improve the high streets

The initiative of Street Stories is to 'bring artwork to life' in communities across the region and 'deliver an immersive experience' to residents and visitors alike. It takes vacant buildings and empty shops and simply turns them into vibrant pieces of art – pretty cool!

The big eyes were first spotted by us out of the window of our Mander Centre office at around 3pm – but from behind, which looked even stranger. See below.

Our view from Mander House

Stay tuned to find out more, and read about Street Stories here.