See inside the £1 million Wolverhampton house, complete with swimming pool, hot tub and games room
It looks like just another nice house on an estate off Wolverhampton's busy Penn Road.
But this property holds some secrets – and a price tag of almost £1 million.
The luxurious property boasts its very own swimming pool, jacuzzi and games room.
The six-bed house in Rebecca Gardens in Penn is modern, chic and very fancy, featuring a pool and Jacuzzi room as well as a cinema and games room, two studies, three bathrooms and a spacious garden with a patio.
The detached house has been recently refurbished and is now on the market at £950,000.
A description of the property, listed on Rightmove, reads: "This exceptional detached residence, meticulously upgraded to an impeccable standard, sits on a generously sized plot and boasts a block-paved driveway accommodating up to eight vehicles, secured by five security posts. Combining contemporary luxury with practical design, this home offers an ideal setting for modern family living.