See inside the £1 million Wolverhampton house, complete with swimming pool, hot tub and games room

But this property holds some secrets – and a price tag of almost £1 million.

The luxurious property boasts its very own swimming pool, jacuzzi and games room.

The six-bed house in Rebecca Gardens in Penn is modern, chic and very fancy, featuring a pool and Jacuzzi room as well as a cinema and games room, two studies, three bathrooms and a spacious garden with a patio.

Rebecca Gardens, Penn, Wolverhampton. Pictures: Rightmove

The detached house has been recently refurbished and is now on the market at £950,000.

A description of the property, listed on Rightmove, reads: "This exceptional detached residence, meticulously upgraded to an impeccable standard, sits on a generously sized plot and boasts a block-paved driveway accommodating up to eight vehicles, secured by five security posts. Combining contemporary luxury with practical design, this home offers an ideal setting for modern family living.