Former Walsall GP surgery to become a nursery

In its application, agent C14 Designs did not provide any figures on the number of children or staff which would be based at the Birmingham Road nursery.

The building currently has three treatment rooms, four consultant rooms, three offices, two receptions and one waiting room.

Once complete, the development will have five classrooms, a kitchenette, staff room and an outdoor play area.

The former practice relocated its services in November last year to the £12.3million ‘state-of-the-art’ Hatherton Medical Centre.

Permission has been granted to turn the medical centre into a nursery

Limes Medical Centre, along with Lichfield Street Surgery, Sycamore House Medical Centre and Umbrella Medical, all moved their services, and 27,000 patients, to the Hatherton Street facility.

The merger aimed to reduce waiting times and offer a greater variety of services.

Limes Pharmacy, next door to the medical centre, still operates from the Birmingham Road premises.