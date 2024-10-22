Teenager charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed at Bescot Stadium station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Deng Cholmajek is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates today charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Walsall on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Monday after the incident, which saw officers from West Midlands Police and British Transport Police called to reports of a serious assault at the station at around 11.25pm.

They discovered a woman with injuries consistent with being stabbed and she was taken to hospital, where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Deng Cholmajek, 18, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at Bescot Stadium railway station.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident

"He is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court today.

"Officers were called to the station just after 11.25pm on 20 October to reports of a serious assault.

"A woman was found with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Bescot Stadium Station

"She remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Her next of kin has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers."